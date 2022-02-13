Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,837 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

