Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.72

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 1499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 63,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group International by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

