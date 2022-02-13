Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.72

Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.72 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 1499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Argo Group International Company Profile (NYSE:ARGO)
Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.
