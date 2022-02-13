Truist Financial Raises Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $58.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZG. lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $44.08 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Zillow Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

