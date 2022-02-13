Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENVA. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Shares of ENVA opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $62,848.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,957 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 174,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

