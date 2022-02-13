Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLI. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $108.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after purchasing an additional 685,338 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after acquiring an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $24,027,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $22,695,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,603,000 after acquiring an additional 201,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.