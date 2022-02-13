Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

