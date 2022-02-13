Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $898.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce sales of $898.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $894.51 million and the highest is $902.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $846.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.80.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $111.14 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

