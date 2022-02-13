Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.27.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.11. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 319,413 shares of company stock worth $22,160,319 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

