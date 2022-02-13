Scotiabank Trims Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Target Price to C$4.00

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.93.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.94 on Friday. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Alithya Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,104,000. 30.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.