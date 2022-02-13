American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.23. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $27.18.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vikram S. Budhraja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $35,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 22,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $257,347.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

