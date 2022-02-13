MKM Partners Boosts Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $60.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target increased by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $42.49. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,860,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 92,750 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 937,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,670,000 after buying an additional 80,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

