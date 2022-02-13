Oppenheimer Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Incyte in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 350,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, with a total value of $25,052,241.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,245 shares of company stock worth $1,785,031 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.