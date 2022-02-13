ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

