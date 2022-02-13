II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IIVI. B. Riley boosted their target price on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded II-VI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on II-VI from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.78. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $25,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $951,270 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in II-VI by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

