Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.