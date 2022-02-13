Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Acorn Energy stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. Acorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $0.70.
Acorn Energy Company Profile
