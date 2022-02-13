American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.
About American Lithium Minerals
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.