American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 62.7% in January

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the January 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. American Lithium Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm focuses on the development, acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. It develops lithium and boron resources. The company was founded on March 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

