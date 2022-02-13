Alliance Global Partners Raises Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $33.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 138.78% from the company’s previous close.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

