Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $296.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $225.00 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

