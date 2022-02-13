Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $36.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of FRSH opened at $18.41 on Friday. Freshworks has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $53.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

