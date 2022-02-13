TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

TFII stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

