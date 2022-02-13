Raymond James Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $95.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.