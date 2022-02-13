Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

