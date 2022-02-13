G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Head-To-Head Analysis

G Medical Innovations (NASDAQ:GMVD) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Haemonetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics $870.46 million 3.43 $79.47 million $0.60 97.45

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than G Medical Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares G Medical Innovations and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Medical Innovations N/A N/A N/A Haemonetics 3.35% 17.19% 7.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.5% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for G Medical Innovations and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Medical Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $72.43, indicating a potential upside of 23.87%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than G Medical Innovations.

Summary

Haemonetics beats G Medical Innovations on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

G Medical Innovations Company Profile

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market. The Services segment comprises cardiac monitoring services of MCT, Patch, Event, Extended Holter, and Pacemaker. The company was founded in August 2014 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems. The Blood Center segment provides solutions for donor collection centers’ ability to acquire blood, filter blood, and separate blood components. The Hospital segment includes hemostasis management, cell salvage, and transfusion management services that help decision makers in hospitals optimize blood acquisition, storage, and usage in critical settings. The company was founded by Allen Latham, Jr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

