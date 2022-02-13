Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $900.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Amundi acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,263,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 9,558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 823,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,395,000 after purchasing an additional 815,074 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,085,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,968,000 after purchasing an additional 737,686 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

