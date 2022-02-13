Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.65.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trevena by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

