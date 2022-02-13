Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VIVO. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.41. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $14,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 256,729 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 808.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 124,715 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

