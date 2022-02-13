Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.57 Per Share

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett expects that the restaurant operator will earn $5.57 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2022 earnings at $9.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.44 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,971.85.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,561.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,588.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,748.04.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 261.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

