Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.

Wingstop stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

