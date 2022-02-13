Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $205.00 to $195.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.87% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also commented on WING. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.78.
Wingstop stock opened at $153.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.25, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.76. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,738 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter.
About Wingstop
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.