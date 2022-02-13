Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 44.66% from the stock’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $200.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Zillow Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.75.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group has a 52 week low of $44.08 and a 52 week high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,271,000 after acquiring an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,500,000 after acquiring an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,410,000 after acquiring an additional 184,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

