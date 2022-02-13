Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 6,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46.
Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
