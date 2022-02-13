Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Down 3.5%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 6,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $792.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 37.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile (NYSE:TEN)

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

