Hays’ (HAS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 205 ($2.77) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Hays from GBX 165 ($2.23) to GBX 160 ($2.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Hays alerts:

LON:HAS opened at GBX 145.90 ($1.97) on Wednesday. Hays has a 1 year low of GBX 135.40 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.45). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.53.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.