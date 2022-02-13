Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Increases By 14,000.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a growth of 14,000.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS FINMY opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Leonardo Company Profile
