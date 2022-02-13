Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,997,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.