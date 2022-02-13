Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,997,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Friday. Viper Networks has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Viper Networks Company Profile
