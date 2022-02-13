Terex (NYSE:TEX) Trading Down 4.9%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) shares dropped 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.71. Approximately 10,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 558,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.88.

TEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

