Short Interest in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) Increases By 9,068.2%

Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,700 shares, an increase of 9,068.2% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMEG. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the third quarter worth $154,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 4.9% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 194,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Omega Alpha SPAC by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 280,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

