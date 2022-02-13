Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 22,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 744,031 shares.The stock last traded at $16.35 and had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -124.54 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $788,997.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,047. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,907,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,757,000 after purchasing an additional 149,269 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

