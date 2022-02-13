Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.45 and last traded at $48.45. Approximately 1,119 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 99,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

IPI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

