JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Price Target to GBX 870

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 870 ($11.76) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDEV. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 835 ($11.29) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 689.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott bought 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 743 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £50,026.19 ($67,648.67). Also, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

