Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,100 ($123.06) price target on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($135.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £115 ($155.51) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £100 ($135.23) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($93.98) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,713.08 ($131.35).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,510 ($115.08) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £131.86 billion and a PE ratio of 106.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.78). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,503.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,582.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.96) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

