China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Critical Survey

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of SoFi Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Merchants Bank and SoFi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Merchants Bank $56.07 billion 3.99 $14.10 billion $3.38 13.11 SoFi Technologies N/A N/A -$55.77 million N/A N/A

China Merchants Bank has higher revenue and earnings than SoFi Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares China Merchants Bank and SoFi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Merchants Bank 26.44% 16.57% 1.35% SoFi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

China Merchants Bank has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoFi Technologies has a beta of -2.7, indicating that its stock price is 370% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for China Merchants Bank and SoFi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Merchants Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A SoFi Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73

SoFi Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 64.22%. Given SoFi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoFi Technologies is more favorable than China Merchants Bank.

Summary

China Merchants Bank beats SoFi Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company accepts demand, time, call, savings, checking, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels. The company also offers credit cards; insurance products; open-ended funds; discount and guarantee for commercial bills, redemption of commercial bills, and guaranteed discount for commercial acceptance bills; and financial consultation, debt financing underwriting, merger and acquisition financing, and equity financing and enterprise listing services. In addition, it provides forfeiting and risk participation, escrow, cross border RMB clearing, and interbank services; and risk and financial management, cross border RMB and oversea financing, international factoring and settlement, and trade finance services. Further, the company offers financial leasing and guarantee, third-party payment, cash management, investment and wealth management, forex option and gold trading, forex express trading, settlement, trade chain financing, international, offshore and private banking, custody, pension, and electronic banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 142 branches; 1,724 sub-branches; one branch-level operation center; one representative office; 16,559 visual counters in Mainland China. The company also operated a branch in Hong Kong; a branch and representative office in New York, the United States; a branch in London, the United Kingdom; a branch in Singapore; a branch in Luxembourg; a representative office in Taipei; and a branch in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans. SoFi Technologies, Inc. also provides cash management, investment, and other related services. In addition, it operates Galileo, a technology platform that offers services to financial and non-financial institutions; and Apex, a technology-enabled platform that provides investment custody and clearing brokerage services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

