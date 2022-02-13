Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) to “Buy”

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

