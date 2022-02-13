Zacks: Analysts Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to report sales of $4.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.80 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $19.14 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $36.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

