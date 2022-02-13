Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

UEPS stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $280.42 million, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.25. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $6.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

In related news, CEO Lincoln Camagu Mali purchased 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $29,869.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer purchased 104,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 423,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,884 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

