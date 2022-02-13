Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) PT Raised to GBX 320

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 305 ($4.12) to GBX 320 ($4.33) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

J has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.39) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 275 ($3.72) to GBX 285 ($3.85) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.11) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 289.17 ($3.91).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

