iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.81.

ICAD opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. iCAD has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.44.

In related news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Charles Ross Carter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iCAD by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iCAD by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iCAD by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

