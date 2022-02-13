American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMNB. Stephens raised American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

American National Bankshares stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 37.26%. Research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

