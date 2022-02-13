Prudential (LON:PRU) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.68) price target on Prudential in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($25.41) price target on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.25) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.26) price target on Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,742 ($23.56).

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,214 ($16.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,274.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,383.43. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,203 ($16.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.62).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

