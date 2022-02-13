Senior (LON:SNR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of Senior (LON:SNR) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 137 ($1.85) price target on the stock.

SNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Senior from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Senior has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.62).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 152.10 ($2.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. Senior has a one year low of GBX 95.40 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.98. The company has a market capitalization of £637.93 million and a PE ratio of -21.42.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.