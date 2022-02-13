FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Amgen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $18.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $228.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average is $219.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

