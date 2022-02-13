Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Micro Focus International plc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Micro Focus International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Investec raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Micro Focus International has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $8.19.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is an increase from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. 22NW LP increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 993,546 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 135.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 246,511 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

